English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ganesha Ecosph Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 231.82 crore, down 20.87% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesha Ecosphere are:

    Net Sales at Rs 231.82 crore in June 2023 down 20.87% from Rs. 292.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.67 crore in June 2023 down 43.3% from Rs. 15.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.36 crore in June 2023 down 25.02% from Rs. 29.82 crore in June 2022.

    Ganesha Ecosph EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.00 in June 2022.

    Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 1,007.80 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 64.35% over the last 12 months.

    Ganesha Ecosphere
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations231.82255.04292.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations231.82255.04292.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials159.49167.91192.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.0811.544.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.50-20.793.76
    Power & Fuel21.3522.0423.79
    Employees Cost14.6317.3314.95
    Depreciation6.696.886.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.6027.7925.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.4922.3420.83
    Other Income5.185.192.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6727.5323.22
    Interest4.063.812.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.6123.7320.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.6123.7320.48
    Tax2.946.595.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.6717.1415.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.6717.1415.29
    Equity Share Capital21.8321.8321.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.977.857.00
    Diluted EPS3.977.857.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.977.857.00
    Diluted EPS3.977.857.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesha Ecosph #Ganesha Ecosphere #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!