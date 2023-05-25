Ganesha Ecosph Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.55 crore, up 5.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.55 crore in March 2023 up 5.01% from Rs. 287.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2023 down 65.14% from Rs. 44.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.23 crore in March 2023 up 8.51% from Rs. 34.31 crore in March 2022.

Ganesha Ecosph EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.21 in March 2022.

Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 1,008.55 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.37% returns over the last 6 months and 57.71% over the last 12 months.