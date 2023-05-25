English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ganesha Ecosph Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.55 crore, up 5.01% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesha Ecosphere are:

    Net Sales at Rs 301.55 crore in March 2023 up 5.01% from Rs. 287.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2023 down 65.14% from Rs. 44.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.23 crore in March 2023 up 8.51% from Rs. 34.31 crore in March 2022.

    Ganesha Ecosph EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.21 in March 2022.

    Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 1,008.55 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.37% returns over the last 6 months and 57.71% over the last 12 months.

    Ganesha Ecosphere
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations301.55272.56287.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations301.55272.56287.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials180.20190.59181.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.7713.176.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.97-29.25-0.11
    Power & Fuel24.6925.4621.97
    Employees Cost18.5917.6615.78
    Depreciation8.936.847.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.5422.8829.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.7925.2225.74
    Other Income3.517.161.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3032.3727.22
    Interest6.614.122.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.6928.2524.99
    Exceptional Items----25.13
    P/L Before Tax21.6928.2550.13
    Tax6.307.146.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.3821.1144.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.3821.1144.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.3821.1144.12
    Equity Share Capital21.8321.8321.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.069.6920.21
    Diluted EPS7.069.6920.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.069.6920.21
    Diluted EPS7.069.6920.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesha Ecosph #Ganesha Ecosphere #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:27 pm