    Gallantt Ispat Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,036.17 crore, up 1.48% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gallantt Ispat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,036.17 crore in June 2023 up 1.48% from Rs. 1,021.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.72 crore in June 2023 up 25.17% from Rs. 24.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.94 crore in June 2023 down 1.71% from Rs. 73.19 crore in June 2022.

    Gallantt Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

    Gallantt Ispat shares closed at 83.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.32% returns over the last 6 months and 19.30% over the last 12 months.

    Gallantt Ispat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Dec'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,036.171,006.24455.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,036.171,006.24455.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials825.16775.71345.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.641.381.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.3649.8435.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.7222.128.73
    Depreciation24.5825.406.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.6571.6331.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.0760.1625.90
    Other Income1.290.652.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.3660.8228.83
    Interest6.227.661.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.1453.1627.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.1453.1627.18
    Tax10.4332.2410.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.7120.9116.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.7120.9116.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01--4.96
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.7220.9121.93
    Equity Share Capital241.28241.2881.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.270.872.70
    Diluted EPS1.270.872.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.270.872.70
    Diluted EPS1.270.872.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

