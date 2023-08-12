Gallantt Ispat Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,036.17 crore, up 1.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,036.17 crore in June 2023 up 1.48% from Rs. 1,021.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.72 crore in June 2023 up 25.17% from Rs. 24.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.94 crore in June 2023 down 1.71% from Rs. 73.19 crore in June 2022.

Gallantt Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

Gallantt Ispat shares closed at 83.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.32% returns over the last 6 months and 19.30% over the last 12 months.