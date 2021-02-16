Future Ent Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 459.23 crore, down 68.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 459.23 crore in December 2020 down 68.71% from Rs. 1,467.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 294.95 crore in December 2020 down 1983.44% from Rs. 15.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.95 crore in December 2020 down 85.58% from Rs. 436.47 crore in December 2019.

Future Ent shares closed at 11.15 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -30.75% returns over the last 6 months and -50.44% over the last 12 months.