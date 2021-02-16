Future Ent Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 459.23 crore, down 68.71% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 11:45 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 459.23 crore in December 2020 down 68.71% from Rs. 1,467.81 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 294.95 crore in December 2020 down 1983.44% from Rs. 15.66 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.95 crore in December 2020 down 85.58% from Rs. 436.47 crore in December 2019.
Future Ent shares closed at 11.15 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -30.75% returns over the last 6 months and -50.44% over the last 12 months.
|Future Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|459.23
|237.88
|1,467.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|459.23
|237.88
|1,467.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|85.72
|77.63
|187.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|133.95
|208.52
|746.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|128.16
|-132.23
|32.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.78
|34.36
|39.26
|Depreciation
|174.38
|163.76
|255.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.79
|28.96
|42.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-133.56
|-143.11
|164.55
|Other Income
|22.13
|15.02
|16.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-111.43
|-128.09
|180.60
|Interest
|210.07
|199.83
|173.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-321.50
|-327.92
|7.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|3.53
|P/L Before Tax
|-321.50
|-327.92
|10.72
|Tax
|--
|--
|1.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-321.50
|-327.92
|9.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-321.50
|-327.92
|9.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|36.91
|3.60
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|26.55
|7.35
|2.59
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-294.95
|-283.63
|15.66
|Equity Share Capital
|98.86
|98.86
|98.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.52
|-5.74
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-5.52
|-5.74
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.52
|-5.74
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-5.52
|-5.74
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited