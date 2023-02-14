Future Consumer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore, down 97.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore in December 2022 down 97.36% from Rs. 314.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.01 crore in December 2022 down 139.24% from Rs. 56.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 106.28% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2021.

Future Consumer shares closed at 1.20 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.41% returns over the last 6 months and -82.61% over the last 12 months.