Future Consumer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore, down 97.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore in December 2022 down 97.36% from Rs. 314.82 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.01 crore in December 2022 down 139.24% from Rs. 56.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 106.28% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2021.
Future Consumer shares closed at 1.20 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.41% returns over the last 6 months and -82.61% over the last 12 months.
|Future Consumer
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.30
|17.73
|314.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.30
|17.73
|314.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.59
|0.97
|25.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.46
|8.48
|266.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.05
|6.13
|-24.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.09
|4.54
|10.39
|Depreciation
|2.77
|5.71
|9.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.28
|10.01
|55.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.93
|-18.10
|-27.21
|Other Income
|13.46
|14.58
|13.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.48
|-3.52
|-13.81
|Interest
|12.01
|12.58
|14.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.49
|-16.10
|-28.47
|Exceptional Items
|-120.52
|-151.81
|-27.96
|P/L Before Tax
|-135.01
|-167.90
|-56.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-135.01
|-167.90
|-56.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-135.01
|-167.90
|-56.43
|Equity Share Capital
|1,190.15
|1,190.15
|1,190.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-0.85
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-0.85
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-0.85
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-0.85
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited