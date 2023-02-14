English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Future Consumer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore, down 97.36% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore in December 2022 down 97.36% from Rs. 314.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.01 crore in December 2022 down 139.24% from Rs. 56.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 106.28% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2021.

    Future Consumer shares closed at 1.20 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.41% returns over the last 6 months and -82.61% over the last 12 months.

    Future Consumer
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.3017.73314.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.3017.73314.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.590.9725.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.468.48266.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.056.13-24.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.094.5410.39
    Depreciation2.775.719.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.2810.0155.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.93-18.10-27.21
    Other Income13.4614.5813.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.48-3.52-13.81
    Interest12.0112.5814.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.49-16.10-28.47
    Exceptional Items-120.52-151.81-27.96
    P/L Before Tax-135.01-167.90-56.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-135.01-167.90-56.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-135.01-167.90-56.43
    Equity Share Capital1,190.151,190.151,190.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.68-0.85-0.28
    Diluted EPS-0.68-0.85-0.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.68-0.85-0.28
    Diluted EPS-0.68-0.85-0.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Future Consumer #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:00 am