Foods and Inns Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.22 crore, up 20.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.22 crore in March 2022 up 20.01% from Rs. 162.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022 down 37.05% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2022 up 4.26% from Rs. 13.60 crore in March 2021.

Foods and Inns EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2021.

Foods and Inns shares closed at 70.80 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)