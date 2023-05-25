English
    Fine Organics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 698.61 crore, up 16.29% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fine Organics Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 698.61 crore in March 2023 up 16.29% from Rs. 600.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.08 crore in March 2023 up 25.46% from Rs. 110.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.24 crore in March 2023 up 24.78% from Rs. 160.47 crore in March 2022.

    Fine Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 45.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 35.89 in March 2022.

    Fine Organics shares closed at 4,503.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.41% returns over the last 6 months and 1.32% over the last 12 months.

    Fine Organics Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations698.61749.86600.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations698.61749.86600.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials459.40469.49356.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.8816.85-10.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.5423.0623.91
    Depreciation13.0312.2710.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.2965.7984.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.22162.40135.51
    Other Income12.9815.1614.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax187.21177.55149.90
    Interest0.871.101.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax186.34176.45148.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax186.34176.45148.56
    Tax48.2645.2038.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities138.08131.25110.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period138.08131.25110.05
    Equity Share Capital15.3315.3315.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.0342.8135.89
    Diluted EPS45.0342.8135.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.0342.8135.89
    Diluted EPS45.0342.8135.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fine Organics #Fine Organics Industries #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am