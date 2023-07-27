Fine Organics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 532.14 crore, down 29.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 532.14 crore in June 2023 down 29.29% from Rs. 752.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.22 crore in June 2023 down 27.38% from Rs. 157.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.31 crore in June 2023 down 25.13% from Rs. 222.12 crore in June 2022.

Fine Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 37.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 51.30 in June 2022.

Fine Organics shares closed at 4,722.50 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.08% returns over the last 6 months and -4.79% over the last 12 months.