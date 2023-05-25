English
    FDC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 431.20 crore, up 28.1% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FDC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 431.20 crore in March 2023 up 28.1% from Rs. 336.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.24 crore in March 2023 up 158.96% from Rs. 14.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.03 crore in March 2023 up 122.25% from Rs. 28.81 crore in March 2022.

    FDC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2022.

    FDC shares closed at 291.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.55% returns over the last 6 months and 18.65% over the last 12 months.

    FDC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations431.20406.61336.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations431.20406.61336.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials141.53131.22123.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.8320.6321.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.390.65-15.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.1194.1079.14
    Depreciation9.699.819.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses126.24113.48110.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.1936.718.05
    Other Income10.1518.7611.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.3455.4719.65
    Interest1.151.180.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.1954.2918.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.1954.2918.96
    Tax15.9514.864.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.2439.4314.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.2439.4314.38
    Equity Share Capital16.5916.5916.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.242.380.85
    Diluted EPS2.242.380.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.242.380.85
    Diluted EPS2.242.380.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 11:21 pm