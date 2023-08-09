FCS Software Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.58 crore, up 3.6% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.58 8.29 8.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.58 8.29 8.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.06 5.13 5.61 Depreciation 1.02 1.76 0.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.80 1.46 2.02 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.70 -0.06 -0.15 Other Income 0.60 0.27 0.78 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.30 0.21 0.64 Interest 0.50 0.32 0.48 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.80 -0.11 0.16 Exceptional Items 0.00 0.32 -- P/L Before Tax 0.80 0.20 0.16 Tax 0.24 0.08 0.12 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.56 0.13 0.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.56 0.13 0.04 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.01 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.56 0.13 0.04 Equity Share Capital 170.96 170.96 170.96 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -3.96 -- -5.72 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00 Diluted EPS -- -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00 Diluted EPS -- -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited