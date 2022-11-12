English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Faze Three Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.34 crore, up 1.97% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Faze Three Autofab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.34 crore in September 2022 up 1.97% from Rs. 38.58 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 down 71.35% from Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2022 down 37.94% from Rs. 6.88 crore in September 2021.

    Faze Three Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.39 in September 2021.

    Close

    Faze Three Auto shares closed at 102.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -15.33% over the last 12 months.

    Faze Three Autofab
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.3450.0938.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.3450.0938.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.0324.9820.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.552.40-1.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.552.832.76
    Depreciation1.301.281.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.2414.6910.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.773.915.22
    Other Income0.200.110.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.974.025.28
    Interest0.710.881.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.263.144.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.263.144.24
    Tax1.220.870.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.042.273.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.042.273.63
    Equity Share Capital10.7210.7210.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.972.123.39
    Diluted EPS0.972.123.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.972.123.39
    Diluted EPS0.972.123.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Faze Three Auto #Faze Three Autofab #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:40 pm