Faze Three Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.34 crore, up 1.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.34 crore in September 2022 up 1.97% from Rs. 38.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 down 71.35% from Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2022 down 37.94% from Rs. 6.88 crore in September 2021.

Faze Three Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.39 in September 2021.

Faze Three Auto shares closed at 102.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -15.33% over the last 12 months.