English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Exxaro Tiles Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.59 crore, up 31.93% Y-o-Y

    August 24, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Exxaro Tiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.59 crore in June 2022 up 31.93% from Rs. 51.23 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022 up 241.69% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2022 up 0.15% from Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2021.

    Exxaro Tiles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

    Close

    Exxaro Tiles shares closed at 105.40 on August 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.57% returns over the last 6 months and -13.64% over the last 12 months.

    Exxaro Tiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.5999.42
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations67.5999.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.3824.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.6511.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.340.56
    Power & Fuel27.6832.93
    Employees Cost6.246.38
    Depreciation3.473.38
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses5.367.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.1612.56
    Other Income0.27-0.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.4312.08
    Interest1.771.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.6610.83
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax1.6610.83
    Tax0.583.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.087.50
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.087.50
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.087.50
    Equity Share Capital44.7444.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.241.84
    Diluted EPS0.241.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.241.84
    Diluted EPS0.241.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ceramics/Marble/Granite/Sanitaryware #Earnings First-Cut #Exxaro Tiles #Results
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 09:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.