    Everest Kanto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 165.69 crore, down 38.73% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Kanto Cylinder are:

    Net Sales at Rs 165.69 crore in June 2023 down 38.73% from Rs. 270.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.61 crore in June 2023 down 72.57% from Rs. 35.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.33 crore in June 2023 down 57.44% from Rs. 52.47 crore in June 2022.

    Everest Kanto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.12 in June 2022.

    Everest Kanto shares closed at 130.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 80.10% returns over the last 6 months and -6.36% over the last 12 months.

    Everest Kanto Cylinder
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations165.69180.32270.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations165.69180.32270.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.79112.29171.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.811.4015.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.00-6.88-25.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.628.188.23
    Depreciation5.446.784.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.0143.7548.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.0214.8046.84
    Other Income2.871.020.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8915.8247.53
    Interest0.952.221.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.9413.6045.98
    Exceptional Items---1.24--
    P/L Before Tax15.9412.3645.98
    Tax6.331.1610.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.6111.2035.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.6111.2035.04
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.861.003.12
    Diluted EPS0.861.003.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.861.003.12
    Diluted EPS0.861.003.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Everest Kanto #Everest Kanto Cylinder #packaging #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

