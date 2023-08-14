English
    Eveready Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 363.57 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eveready Industries India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 363.57 crore in June 2023 up 8.41% from Rs. 335.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.86 crore in June 2023 up 13.78% from Rs. 21.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.64 crore in June 2023 up 9.66% from Rs. 42.53 crore in June 2022.

    Eveready Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.01 in June 2022.

    Eveready Ind shares closed at 352.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.03% returns over the last 6 months and -4.42% over the last 12 months.

    Eveready Industries India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations363.57286.17335.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations363.57286.17335.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials148.4593.83171.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.3251.6470.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.9233.30-39.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.5135.9337.72
    Depreciation7.207.056.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.4170.4453.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.60-6.0235.51
    Other Income2.847.640.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.441.6235.93
    Interest8.9920.7310.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.45-19.1125.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.45-19.1125.30
    Tax5.59-4.723.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.86-14.3921.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.86-14.3921.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.86-14.3921.85
    Equity Share Capital36.3436.3436.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.42-1.983.01
    Diluted EPS3.42-1.983.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.42-1.983.01
    Diluted EPS3.42-1.983.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

