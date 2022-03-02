Eros Intl Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 221.85 crore, up 269.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.85 crore in December 2021 up 269.2% from Rs. 60.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.76 crore in December 2021 up 222.63% from Rs. 27.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.74 crore in December 2021 up 2237.65% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2020.

Eros Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.90 in December 2020.

Eros Intl shares closed at 24.25 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.10% returns over the last 6 months and -15.65% over the last 12 months.