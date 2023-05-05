Ent Network Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.90 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.90 crore in March 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 99.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2023 up 48.06% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.86 crore in March 2023 up 9.03% from Rs. 20.05 crore in March 2022.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 127.35 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.40% returns over the last 6 months and -38.43% over the last 12 months.