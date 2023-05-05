Ent Network Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.90 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:
Net Sales at Rs 104.90 crore in March 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 99.37 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2023 up 48.06% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.86 crore in March 2023 up 9.03% from Rs. 20.05 crore in March 2022.
Ent Network Ind shares closed at 127.35 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.40% returns over the last 6 months and -38.43% over the last 12 months.
|Entertainment Network India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|104.31
|116.13
|98.63
|Other Operating Income
|0.60
|0.17
|0.75
|Total Income From Operations
|104.90
|116.29
|99.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.77
|36.56
|27.51
|Depreciation
|19.23
|19.55
|19.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.00
|53.27
|55.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.09
|6.91
|-2.74
|Other Income
|5.72
|4.66
|3.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.63
|11.57
|0.49
|Interest
|3.70
|3.94
|3.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.07
|7.63
|-3.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.07
|7.63
|-3.41
|Tax
|0.29
|1.82
|-0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.36
|5.81
|-2.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.36
|5.81
|-2.61
|Equity Share Capital
|47.67
|47.67
|47.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|1.22
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|1.22
|-0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|1.22
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|1.22
|-0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited