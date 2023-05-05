Ent Network Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.90 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 104.90 crore in March 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 99.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2023 up 48.06% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.86 crore in March 2023 up 9.03% from Rs. 20.05 crore in March 2022.

    Ent Network Ind shares closed at 127.35 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.40% returns over the last 6 months and -38.43% over the last 12 months.

    Entertainment Network India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations104.31116.1398.63
    Other Operating Income0.600.170.75
    Total Income From Operations104.90116.2999.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.7736.5627.51
    Depreciation19.2319.5519.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.0053.2755.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.096.91-2.74
    Other Income5.724.663.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.6311.570.49
    Interest3.703.943.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.077.63-3.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.077.63-3.41
    Tax0.291.82-0.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.365.81-2.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.365.81-2.61
    Equity Share Capital47.6747.6747.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.281.22-0.59
    Diluted EPS-0.281.22-0.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.281.22-0.59
    Diluted EPS-0.281.22-0.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 5, 2023 09:33 am