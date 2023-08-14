English
    Ent Network Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.72 crore, down 3.79% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.72 crore in June 2023 down 3.79% from Rs. 95.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 up 88.74% from Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.92 crore in June 2023 up 108.37% from Rs. 9.56 crore in June 2022.

    Ent Network Ind shares closed at 152.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.27% returns over the last 6 months and -13.91% over the last 12 months.

    Entertainment Network India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.72104.3195.13
    Other Operating Income--0.600.20
    Total Income From Operations91.72104.9095.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.8936.7737.29
    Depreciation18.5619.2319.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.3852.0052.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.11-3.09-13.87
    Other Income7.475.724.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.362.63-9.53
    Interest3.703.703.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.35-1.07-13.43
    Exceptional Items0.77----
    P/L Before Tax-1.58-1.07-13.43
    Tax-0.300.29-2.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.28-1.36-11.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.28-1.36-11.36
    Equity Share Capital47.6747.6747.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.28-2.38
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.28-2.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.28-2.38
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.28-2.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ent Network Ind #Entertainment Network India #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 am

