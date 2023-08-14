Ent Network Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.72 crore, down 3.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.72 crore in June 2023 down 3.79% from Rs. 95.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 up 88.74% from Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.92 crore in June 2023 up 108.37% from Rs. 9.56 crore in June 2022.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 152.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.27% returns over the last 6 months and -13.91% over the last 12 months.