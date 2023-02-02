English
    Ent Network Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.29 crore, up 17.6% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.29 crore in December 2022 up 17.6% from Rs. 98.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.81 crore in December 2022 down 47.01% from Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.12 crore in December 2022 down 20.21% from Rs. 39.00 crore in December 2021.

    Entertainment Network India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.13102.8298.89
    Other Operating Income0.170.30--
    Total Income From Operations116.29103.1298.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.5637.2926.32
    Depreciation19.5519.4819.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.2746.0136.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.910.3515.87
    Other Income4.664.033.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.574.3819.24
    Interest3.943.934.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.630.4415.04
    Exceptional Items---17.78--
    P/L Before Tax7.63-17.3415.04
    Tax1.82-4.764.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.81-12.5810.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.81-12.5810.97
    Equity Share Capital47.6747.6747.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.22-2.642.30
    Diluted EPS1.22-2.642.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.22-2.642.30
    Diluted EPS1.22-2.642.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited