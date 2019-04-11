App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Engg & Capital Goods Q4 preview: PAT growth to be mixed on sluggish order inflows

The capital goods companies (excluding L&T) have announced orders worth Rs 14,500 crore for Q4FY19, down 55 percent YoY

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The capital goods companies are expected to report a strong orderbook despite sluggish order inflows in the fourth quarter. The sector may witness a revenue growth of 5 percent in Q4FY19, according to Elara Capital.

"On an aggregate basis, CG companies (ex-wind turbine OEM) under our coverage would report revenue growth of 7 percent in Q4FY19. If we include wind turbine OEM, revenue is likely to rise by 5 percent," said the brokerage.

Major upshifts are expected from Thermax, whose revenue is likely to grow 20 percent on a higher opening order book of Rs 6,470 crore, the highest in the past 29 quarters, while T&D firms like Siemens and CG Power could see revenue growth in the range of 9-12 percent.

Revenue of ABB India could decline 30 percent, owing to the sale of the power grid business. Power grid awards remain low at Rs 268 million, down 78 percent, which is the second-lowest quantum of projects awarded in a quarter in the past seven years.

related news

The capital goods companies (excluding L&T) have announced getting orders worth Rs 14,500 crore in Q4FY19, down 55 percent YoY.

Inflows for the quarter were from sectors like power transmission and distribution, railways and metros coaches, renewables, defence, real estate, Smart City and water treatment.

"BHEL received four orders aggregating to Rs 4,800 crore, down 72 percent YoY. KEC International won 15 orders worth Rs 3,500 crore, down 51 percent YoY. Kalpataru Power Transmission announced eight orders worth Rs 3,300 crore, down 31 percent YoY. GE T&D announced an order worth Rs 160 crore. Bharat Electronics received orders of $33 million and L&T has order inflow in range of Rs 38,500-62,100 crore," noted Elara.

Elara recommended stocks such as BEML, CG Power and Industrial, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Inox Wind, KEC International, KEI Industries and Suzlon Energy, ABB India, Cummins for Q4FY19.

According to Anand Rathi Financial Services, the engineering and capital goods sector is likely to report strong earnings growth led by a healthy order book.

"The government investment in capex has slowed due to the election year and hence sluggish order inflows are likely," said the brokerage.

Industrial production (especially fabrication, steel and equipment manufacturing) is likely to have improved. This could have led to healthy growth in abrasives, ceramics and refractories.

For companies such as KEC and Kalpataru, sales and earning growths are expected to be in line with management guidance. Domestic T&D capex is in a declining mode. Powergrid ordering has declined by 50 percent. Hence, the brokerage expects order inflows in domestic T&D to have been under pressure.

Top picks for Anand Rathi for Q4FY19 are AIA Engineering, Grindwell Norton and Voltamp Transformers.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 02:38 pm

tags #Brokerage Results Estimates #Business #earnings #Engineering & Capital Goods #markets

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and fami ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

Prabhas to join Instagram on fans’ demand

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

On Narendra Modi's 'Invicibility', Sonia Gandhi Says Don't Forget Vajp ...

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir Steps Down After Anti-Govt Protests: ...

Samantha Akkineni Faces Criticism After Campaigning for TDP Candidate

Elections 2019: Polling Day In Snow-covered Sikkim

Everything You Need to Know about Painless Vaccination #KnowYourVaccin ...

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Announced Ahead of Debut at New York Internat ...

Elections 2019: Jayant Chaudhary Urges Voters To Cast Vote

BSF 'Forcing' People to Vote for BJP, Congress Button Not Working in S ...

Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan Sweat it Out on Footba ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

EU offers PM Theresa May Brexit pause to October 31

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty below 11,600 amid cau ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Wockhardt shares rise 4% on USFDA approval for cancer injection

Four measures to watch for in Uber's IPO filing
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.