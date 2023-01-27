English
    Embassy Office Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 892.51 crore, up 20.46% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Embassy Office Parks REIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 892.51 crore in December 2022 up 20.46% from Rs. 740.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.21 crore in December 2022 down 21.62% from Rs. 208.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 696.41 crore in December 2022 up 14% from Rs. 610.86 crore in December 2021.

    Embassy Office Parks REIT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations892.51888.91740.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations892.51888.91740.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.508.243.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2313.326.30
    Depreciation282.56279.05198.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses184.55190.58149.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax399.68397.73383.14
    Other Income14.176.9928.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax413.85404.72411.98
    Interest245.22245.99207.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax168.63158.73204.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax168.63158.73204.43
    Tax26.3743.6420.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities142.27115.09184.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period142.27115.09184.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates20.9413.3824.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates163.21128.47208.21
    Equity Share Capital28,826.2128,826.2128,826.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.721.362.20
    Diluted EPS1.721.362.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.721.36--
    Diluted EPS1.721.362.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
