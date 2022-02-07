Elgi Rubber Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 100.55 crore, up 4.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.55 crore in December 2021 up 4.36% from Rs. 96.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021 down 147.15% from Rs. 11.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.59 crore in December 2021 down 49.69% from Rs. 19.06 crore in December 2020.

Elgi Rubber shares closed at 42.55 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 39.05% over the last 12 months.