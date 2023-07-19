English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Eimco Elecon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.78 crore, up 30.78% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eimco Elecon (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.78 crore in June 2023 up 30.78% from Rs. 33.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.22 crore in June 2023 up 585.37% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2023 up 743.09% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022.

    Eimco Elecon EPS has increased to Rs. 10.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.22 in June 2022.

    Eimco Elecon shares closed at 718.25 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 75.53% returns over the last 6 months and 82.95% over the last 12 months.

    Eimco Elecon (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.7864.2433.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.7864.2433.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.2615.057.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.529.445.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.448.318.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.973.543.97
    Depreciation1.742.091.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.1114.429.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.7411.39-3.30
    Other Income5.432.370.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.1713.75-3.11
    Interest0.170.130.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.0013.62-3.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.0013.62-3.19
    Tax-0.223.86-1.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.229.77-1.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.229.77-1.28
    Equity Share Capital5.775.775.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7916.93-2.22
    Diluted EPS10.7916.93-2.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7916.93-2.22
    Diluted EPS10.7916.93-2.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eimco Elecon #Eimco Elecon (India) #Engineering - Heavy #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!