Eimco Elecon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.78 crore, up 30.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.78 crore in June 2023 up 30.78% from Rs. 33.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.22 crore in June 2023 up 585.37% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2023 up 743.09% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022.

Eimco Elecon EPS has increased to Rs. 10.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.22 in June 2022.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 718.25 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 75.53% returns over the last 6 months and 82.95% over the last 12 months.