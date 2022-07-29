Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 646.46 crore, up 64.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 646.46 crore in June 2022 up 64.82% from Rs. 392.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.70 crore in June 2022 up 46.49% from Rs. 27.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.52 crore in June 2022 up 31.79% from Rs. 59.58 crore in June 2021.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in June 2021.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 115.15 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 46.87% over the last 12 months.