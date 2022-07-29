English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 646.46 crore, up 64.82% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 646.46 crore in June 2022 up 64.82% from Rs. 392.22 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.70 crore in June 2022 up 46.49% from Rs. 27.10 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.52 crore in June 2022 up 31.79% from Rs. 59.58 crore in June 2021.

    Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in June 2021.

    Close

    Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 115.15 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 46.87% over the last 12 months.

    Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations646.46474.96392.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations646.46474.96392.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials298.11649.26261.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.44----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks212.05-321.0333.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.1124.5720.71
    Depreciation10.7911.7710.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.2019.7218.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.7790.6848.31
    Other Income1.950.521.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.7391.2049.34
    Interest11.035.4513.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.7085.7435.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.7085.7435.63
    Tax17.0026.138.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.7059.6127.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.7059.6127.10
    Equity Share Capital18.8318.8318.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.113.171.44
    Diluted EPS2.113.171.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.113.171.44
    Diluted EPS2.113.171.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dwarikesh Sugar #Dwarikesh Sugar Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.