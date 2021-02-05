Dutron Polymers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore in December 2020 up 16.32% from Rs. 22.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020 up 54.12% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020 up 94.29% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2019.

Dutron Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2019.

Dutron Polymers shares closed at 136.05 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.26% returns over the last 6 months and 29.51% over the last 12 months.