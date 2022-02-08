Dishman Carboge Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 562.08 crore, up 19.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 562.08 crore in December 2021 up 19.96% from Rs. 468.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.38 crore in December 2021 up 320.16% from Rs. 16.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.54 crore in December 2021 up 79.63% from Rs. 71.56 crore in December 2020.

Dishman Carboge EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2020.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 198.20 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.02% returns over the last 6 months and 49.19% over the last 12 months.