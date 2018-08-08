Dhunseri Tea standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 33.34 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 33.34 38.72 22.18 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 33.34 38.72 22.18 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 11.77 2.85 9.72 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.37 21.54 -17.82 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 18.80 12.97 16.07 Depreciation 1.83 1.91 1.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 14.01 17.12 14.83 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.30 -17.67 -2.46 Other Income 0.65 0.47 0.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.95 -17.20 -1.76 Interest 0.56 1.23 0.87 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.39 -18.43 -2.63 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.39 -18.43 -2.63 Tax 0.33 -8.90 -0.18 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.06 -9.53 -2.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.06 -9.53 -2.45 Equity Share Capital 7.01 7.01 7.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.52 -13.60 -3.50 Diluted EPS 1.52 -13.60 -3.50 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.52 -13.60 -3.50 Diluted EPS 1.52 -13.60 -3.50 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited