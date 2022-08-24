Dharani Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 81.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 81.99% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 120.09% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 112.12% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2021.

Dharani Finance shares closed at 6.64 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.79% returns over the last 6 months and 29.43% over the last 12 months.