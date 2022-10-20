Dhampur Sugar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 541.19 crore, down 29.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 541.19 crore in September 2022 down 29.03% from Rs. 762.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.41 crore in September 2022 down 56.55% from Rs. 26.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.54 crore in September 2022 down 45.52% from Rs. 68.90 crore in September 2021.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.95 in September 2021.