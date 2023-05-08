Dhampur Sugar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 671.44 crore, up 43.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 671.44 crore in March 2023 up 43.86% from Rs. 466.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.55 crore in March 2023 up 103.65% from Rs. 29.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.95 crore in March 2023 up 43.55% from Rs. 75.20 crore in March 2022.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.48 in March 2022.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 256.40 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.56% returns over the last 6 months and -50.73% over the last 12 months.