Dewan Housing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,250.94 crore, up 23.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,250.94 crore in December 2018 up 23.53% from Rs. 2,631.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 313.60 crore in December 2018 up 2.5% from Rs. 305.95 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,894.88 crore in December 2018 up 22.48% from Rs. 2,363.46 crore in December 2017.

Dewan Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 10.00 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.76 in December 2017.

Dewan Housing shares closed at 207.65 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -66.24% returns over the last 6 months and -64.13% over the last 12 months.