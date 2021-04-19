Den Networks Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 320.79 crore, up 4.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 320.79 crore in March 2021 up 4.69% from Rs. 306.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.33 crore in March 2021 up 139.32% from Rs. 15.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.06 crore in March 2021 up 7.37% from Rs. 69.91 crore in March 2020.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2020.

Den Networks shares closed at 47.20 on April 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -39.49% returns over the last 6 months and 35.44% over the last 12 months.