DECIPHER LABS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore, down 24.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore in June 2023 down 24.65% from Rs. 12.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2023 down 116.05% from Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 102.12% from Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2022.

DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 15.71 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.83% returns over the last 6 months and -67.94% over the last 12 months.