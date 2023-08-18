English
    DECIPHER LABS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore, down 24.65% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DECIPHER LABS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore in June 2023 down 24.65% from Rs. 12.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2023 down 116.05% from Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 102.12% from Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2022.

    DECIPHER LABS shares closed at 15.71 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.83% returns over the last 6 months and -67.94% over the last 12 months.

    DECIPHER LABS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.519.7812.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.519.7812.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.100.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.04--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.056.8410.63
    Depreciation0.110.120.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.606.652.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.25-3.98-0.84
    Other Income0.010.156.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-3.826.02
    Interest0.010.070.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.25-3.895.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.25-3.895.91
    Tax0.700.370.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.95-4.275.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.95-4.275.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.16--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.95-4.435.91
    Equity Share Capital10.1010.1010.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.94-4.235.85
    Diluted EPS-0.94-4.235.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.94-4.235.85
    Diluted EPS-0.94-4.235.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 01:00 pm

