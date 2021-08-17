Deccan Cements Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 224.24 crore, up 61.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.24 crore in June 2021 up 61.77% from Rs. 138.61 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.83 crore in June 2021 up 41.02% from Rs. 26.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.03 crore in June 2021 up 37.94% from Rs. 42.07 crore in June 2020.

Deccan Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 26.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 18.65 in June 2020.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 782.55 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.82% returns over the last 6 months and 170.73% over the last 12 months.