you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Deccan Cements Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 224.24 crore, up 61.77% Y-o-Y

August 17, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deccan Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 224.24 crore in June 2021 up 61.77% from Rs. 138.61 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.83 crore in June 2021 up 41.02% from Rs. 26.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.03 crore in June 2021 up 37.94% from Rs. 42.07 crore in June 2020.

Deccan Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 26.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 18.65 in June 2020.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 782.55 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.82% returns over the last 6 months and 170.73% over the last 12 months.

Deccan Cements
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations224.24213.83138.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations224.24213.83138.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials21.9022.4710.02
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.52-1.562.72
Power & Fuel--59.51--
Employees Cost9.359.137.58
Depreciation6.376.335.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses137.0987.2578.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.0130.7034.38
Other Income2.653.222.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.6633.9236.52
Interest2.203.291.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.4630.6335.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax49.4630.6335.08
Tax12.638.568.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.8322.0826.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.8322.0826.12
Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.3015.7618.65
Diluted EPS26.3015.7618.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.3015.7618.65
Diluted EPS26.3015.7618.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2021 11:44 am

