    DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 534.72 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 534.72 crore in March 2023 down 18.23% from Rs. 653.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.53 crore in March 2023 up 94.63% from Rs. 16.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.34 crore in March 2023 up 62.21% from Rs. 40.28 crore in March 2022.

    DCM Shriram Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2022.

    DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 71.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.73% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.

    DCM Shriram Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations527.95570.22647.72
    Other Operating Income6.774.116.21
    Total Income From Operations534.72574.33653.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials442.09376.87426.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods42.1965.6846.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-158.31-42.26-15.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.3543.0239.90
    Depreciation9.159.008.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.92103.55120.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.3318.4727.57
    Other Income6.865.173.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.1923.6431.33
    Interest8.216.909.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.9816.7421.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.9816.7421.46
    Tax16.635.665.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.3511.0816.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.3511.0816.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.180.24-0.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.5311.3216.20
    Equity Share Capital17.4017.4017.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.621.301.86
    Diluted EPS3.621.301.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.621.301.86
    Diluted EPS3.621.301.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DCM Shriram Ind #DCM Shriram Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:27 pm