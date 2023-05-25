DCM Shriram Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 534.72 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 534.72 crore in March 2023 down 18.23% from Rs. 653.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.53 crore in March 2023 up 94.63% from Rs. 16.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.34 crore in March 2023 up 62.21% from Rs. 40.28 crore in March 2022.

DCM Shriram Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2022.

DCM Shriram Ind shares closed at 71.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.73% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.