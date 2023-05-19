English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dalmia Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,149.04 crore, up 34.23% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,149.04 crore in March 2023 up 34.23% from Rs. 856.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.16 crore in March 2023 up 123.39% from Rs. 55.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.34 crore in March 2023 up 49.59% from Rs. 147.30 crore in March 2022.

    Dalmia Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 15.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.87 in March 2022.

    Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 367.90 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.78% returns over the last 6 months and -16.76% over the last 12 months.

    Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,149.04599.99856.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,149.04599.99856.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,089.93741.551,028.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods----16.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-297.23-385.86-442.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.8650.2046.27
    Depreciation33.6832.1828.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses96.7581.6176.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.0580.31101.92
    Other Income12.6122.7716.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax186.66103.08118.40
    Interest9.299.348.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax177.3793.74109.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax177.3793.74109.74
    Tax52.1028.5853.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities125.2765.1656.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.11-0.25-1.05
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period124.1664.9155.58
    Equity Share Capital16.1916.1916.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.348.026.87
    Diluted EPS15.348.026.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.348.026.87
    Diluted EPS15.348.026.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries #Dalmia Sugar #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: May 19, 2023 07:55 pm