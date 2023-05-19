Dalmia Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,149.04 crore, up 34.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,149.04 crore in March 2023 up 34.23% from Rs. 856.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.16 crore in March 2023 up 123.39% from Rs. 55.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.34 crore in March 2023 up 49.59% from Rs. 147.30 crore in March 2022.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 15.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.87 in March 2022.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 367.90 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.78% returns over the last 6 months and -16.76% over the last 12 months.