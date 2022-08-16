Cyber Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, up 3.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in June 2022 up 3.55% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 321.18% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022 up 487.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Cyber Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Cyber Media shares closed at 19.70 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.51% returns over the last 6 months and 72.05% over the last 12 months.