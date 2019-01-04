App
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Credit Suisse expects strong Q3 quarter for Aurobindo, Torrent Pharma, Cadila

For Lupin, Credit Suisse sees margin improving but weak Tamiflu season could be an overhang.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Global brokerage house Credit Suisse said it expects Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharma and Cadila Healthcare to report strong earnings growth for the quarter ended December 2018.

However, it expects weak quarter for Cipla & Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

For Sun Pharma, stocking benefit of Ilumya may be seen for the quarter but EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) may get impacted by high promotion cost, the research house said, adding in case of Dr Reddy's Labs, it sees sequential decline in EBITDA.

For Lupin, Credit Suisse sees margin improving but weak Tamiflu season could be an overhang.

For Aurobindo Pharma, the investment firm said October-December could be best ever quarter for US sales. It also expects good US sales ramp-up for Cadila Healthcare, but the firm may not meet its FY19 US sales guidance.

In case of Torrent Pharma, the research house said margin should expand both in US & India businesses while for Glenmark, Vagifem ramp-up may drive margin expansion.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 10:45 am

