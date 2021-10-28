Cosmo Films Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 707.03 crore, up 37.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 707.03 crore in September 2021 up 37.54% from Rs. 514.07 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.02 crore in September 2021 up 49.93% from Rs. 49.37 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.94 crore in September 2021 up 36.12% from Rs. 93.99 crore in September 2020.

Cosmo Films EPS has increased to Rs. 41.46 in September 2021 from Rs. 25.99 in September 2020.

Cosmo Films shares closed at 1,474.75 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 129.98% returns over the last 6 months and 213.21% over the last 12 months.