Cosmo Films Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 707.03 crore, up 37.54% Y-o-Y

October 28, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 707.03 crore in September 2021 up 37.54% from Rs. 514.07 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.02 crore in September 2021 up 49.93% from Rs. 49.37 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.94 crore in September 2021 up 36.12% from Rs. 93.99 crore in September 2020.

Cosmo Films EPS has increased to Rs. 41.46 in September 2021 from Rs. 25.99 in September 2020.

Cosmo Films shares closed at 1,474.75 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 129.98% returns over the last 6 months and 213.21% over the last 12 months.

Cosmo Films
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations707.03647.94514.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations707.03647.94514.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials430.55457.57321.15
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.47-40.050.88
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost43.3040.9635.87
Depreciation14.3313.3113.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses81.7679.3669.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.6296.7973.91
Other Income8.999.966.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.61106.7580.80
Interest8.6911.1410.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax104.9295.6169.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax104.9295.6169.90
Tax30.9028.3720.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.0267.2449.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.0267.2449.37
Equity Share Capital18.1718.1719.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS41.4637.6625.99
Diluted EPS40.5037.0825.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS41.4637.6625.99
Diluted EPS40.5037.0825.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Cosmo Films #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
first published: Oct 28, 2021 02:33 pm

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

