Cosmo Films Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 687.60 crore, up 42.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 687.60 crore in June 2021 up 42.87% from Rs. 481.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.72 crore in June 2021 up 84.55% from Rs. 46.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.42 crore in June 2021 up 53.44% from Rs. 92.82 crore in June 2020.

Cosmo Films EPS has increased to Rs. 48.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 24.80 in June 2020.

Cosmo Films shares closed at 1,341.40 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 151.10% returns over the last 6 months and 209.11% over the last 12 months.