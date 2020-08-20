172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|cosmo-films-consolidated-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-481-29-crore-down-11-04-y-o-y-5732441.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cosmo Films Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 481.29 crore, down 11.04% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cosmo Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 481.29 crore in June 2020 down 11.04% from Rs. 541.02 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.99 crore in June 2020 up 69.15% from Rs. 27.78 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.82 crore in June 2020 up 53.12% from Rs. 60.62 crore in June 2019.

Cosmo Films EPS has increased to Rs. 24.80 in June 2020 from Rs. 14.49 in June 2019.

Cosmo Films shares closed at 480.85 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 47.14% returns over the last 6 months and 116.60% over the last 12 months.

Cosmo Films
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations481.29524.11541.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations481.29524.11541.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials305.56341.18391.27
Purchase of Traded Goods0.082.900.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.56-14.36-16.77
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost42.8845.5234.20
Depreciation14.0924.7713.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses67.2576.9875.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.9947.1243.85
Other Income5.746.093.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.7353.2147.30
Interest12.3416.6410.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.3936.5736.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax66.3936.5736.64
Tax19.4015.728.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.9920.8527.78
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.9920.8527.78
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.9920.8527.78
Equity Share Capital19.4419.4419.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.8010.8814.49
Diluted EPS24.7910.8814.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.8010.8814.49
Diluted EPS24.7910.8814.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Cosmo Films #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results

