Cosmo Films Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 481.29 crore, down 11.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 481.29 crore in June 2020 down 11.04% from Rs. 541.02 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.99 crore in June 2020 up 69.15% from Rs. 27.78 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.82 crore in June 2020 up 53.12% from Rs. 60.62 crore in June 2019.

Cosmo Films EPS has increased to Rs. 24.80 in June 2020 from Rs. 14.49 in June 2019.

Cosmo Films shares closed at 480.85 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 47.14% returns over the last 6 months and 116.60% over the last 12 months.