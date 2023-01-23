English
    Cords Cable Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.36 crore, up 16.94% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cords Cable Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 129.36 crore in December 2022 up 16.94% from Rs. 110.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2022 up 6.99% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2022 up 0.89% from Rs. 10.06 crore in December 2021.

    Cords Cable Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2021.

    Cords Cable Ind shares closed at 75.10 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.20% returns over the last 6 months and 13.62% over the last 12 months.

    Cords Cable Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations129.36131.74110.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations129.36131.74110.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials103.0296.1090.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.428.31-2.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.326.175.75
    Depreciation1.961.961.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.6711.667.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.977.537.91
    Other Income0.210.350.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.197.888.14
    Interest5.915.485.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.282.402.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.282.402.24
    Tax0.630.680.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.641.721.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.641.721.54
    Equity Share Capital12.9312.9312.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.331.20
    Diluted EPS1.271.331.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.331.20
    Diluted EPS1.271.331.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
