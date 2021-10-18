Container Corp Q2 PAT seen up 37.2% YoY to Rs 257.3 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Container Corp to report net profit at Rs 257.3 crore up 37.2% year-on-year (up 1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 24.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,876.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 34.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 422.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More