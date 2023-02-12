English
    Comfort Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.05 crore, down 61.07% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Comfort Commotrade are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.05 crore in December 2022 down 61.07% from Rs. 36.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Comfort Commotrade
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.0521.5036.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.0521.5036.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.0615.6637.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.84-3.06-1.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.310.33
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.570.160.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.078.42-0.07
    Other Income0.050.210.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.028.630.03
    Interest0.660.430.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.688.20-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.688.20-0.02
    Tax-0.240.300.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.447.90-0.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.447.90-0.59
    Equity Share Capital10.0210.0210.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.447.89-0.59
    Diluted EPS--7.89-0.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.447.89-0.59
    Diluted EPS--7.89-0.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited