City Union Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 447.60 crore, up 2.43% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 447.60 crore in June 2021 up 2.43% from Rs. 436.9621 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 172.99 crore in June 2021 up 12.31% from Rs. 154.04 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 383.02 crore in June 2021 up 7.58% from Rs. 356.04 crore in June 2020.

City Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2020.

City Union Bank shares closed at 155.15 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.90% returns over the last 6 months and 29.45% over the last 12 months.