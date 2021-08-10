MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

City Union Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 447.60 crore, up 2.43% Y-o-Y

August 10, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for City Union Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 447.60 crore in June 2021 up 2.43% from Rs. 436.9621 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 172.99 crore in June 2021 up 12.31% from Rs. 154.04 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 383.02 crore in June 2021 up 7.58% from Rs. 356.04 crore in June 2020.

City Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2020.

Close

City Union Bank shares closed at 155.15 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.90% returns over the last 6 months and 29.45% over the last 12 months.

City Union Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills855.97826.14892.18
(b) Income on Investment136.30143.61140.08
(c) Int. on balances With RBI3.965.2415.24
(d) Others1.201.361.85
Other Income195.65145.08160.59
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended549.83547.83612.40
Employees Cost129.26107.23116.42
Other Expenses130.97181.67125.09
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies383.02284.70356.04
Provisions And Contingencies170.03238.52157.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax212.9946.19199.04
Tax40.00-65.0045.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities172.99111.19154.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period172.99111.19154.04
Equity Share Capital73.8873.8873.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.341.512.09
Diluted EPS2.311.492.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.341.512.09
Diluted EPS2.311.492.07
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA2,035.351,893.191,346.09
ii) Net NPA1,242.171,075.19716.35
i) % of Gross NPA0.065.113.90
ii) % of Net NPA0.032.972.11
Return on Assets %0.010.841.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #City Union Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2021 09:44 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.