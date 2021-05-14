Cipla Q4 profit jumps 72% to Rs 411.5 crore, misses estimates on all earnings parameters

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Pharma company Cipla on May 14 clocked a healthy 72.2 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 411.5 crore driven by operating performance. Earnings on all parameters missed analysts' expectations.

Consolidated revenue grew by 5.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,606.4 crore in Q4FY21, with North America business showing a 17 percent YoY growth and India business 4 percent growth.

Emerging markets registered a 4 percent YoY growth in revenue and Europe showed a 7 percent growth in March 2021 quarter.

"In India, prescription business grew by 6 percent YoY and the sequential normalisation is in-line with expectations. Expanded COVID portfolio is expected to see traction along with core respiratory products," Cipla in its BSE filing said.

The company further said, "South Africa business grew by 10 percent YoY in local currency with strong momentum in private business, while US business reported $138 million in revenue, with continued market share expansion in overall Albuterol market and growth in institutional business."

To Know All Earnings Related News, Click Here

At the operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 25.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 796.2 crore and margin expanded 280 bps YoY to 17.3 percent in Q4FY21.

Numbers missed analysts' expectations. Profit was estimated at Rs 559 crore on revenue of Rs 4,919.4 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 1,041 crore with margin at 21.2 percent for the quarter, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.