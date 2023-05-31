English
    Cineline India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.75 crore, up 208.38% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.75 crore in March 2023 up 208.38% from Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2023 up 10.45% from Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2022.

    Cineline India shares closed at 82.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.42% returns over the last 6 months and -35.10% over the last 12 months.

    Cineline India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.7541.7914.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.7541.7914.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.465.472.40
    Depreciation6.846.673.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.1027.346.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.652.311.64
    Other Income1.210.921.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.563.233.14
    Interest10.029.507.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.46-6.27-4.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.46-6.27-4.64
    Tax-2.53-1.522.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.92-4.75-7.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.92-4.75-7.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.92-4.75-7.33
    Equity Share Capital15.7815.7815.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.19-1.50-2.44
    Diluted EPS-2.19-1.39-2.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.19-1.50-2.44
    Diluted EPS-2.19-1.39-2.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023