Cineline India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.75 crore, up 208.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.75 crore in March 2023 up 208.38% from Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2023 up 10.45% from Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2022.
Cineline India shares closed at 82.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.42% returns over the last 6 months and -35.10% over the last 12 months.
|Cineline India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.75
|41.79
|14.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.75
|41.79
|14.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.46
|5.47
|2.40
|Depreciation
|6.84
|6.67
|3.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.10
|27.34
|6.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|2.31
|1.64
|Other Income
|1.21
|0.92
|1.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.56
|3.23
|3.14
|Interest
|10.02
|9.50
|7.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.46
|-6.27
|-4.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.46
|-6.27
|-4.64
|Tax
|-2.53
|-1.52
|2.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.92
|-4.75
|-7.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.92
|-4.75
|-7.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.92
|-4.75
|-7.33
|Equity Share Capital
|15.78
|15.78
|15.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|-1.50
|-2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-1.39
|-2.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|-1.50
|-2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-1.39
|-2.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited