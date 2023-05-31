Cineline India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.75 crore, up 208.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.75 crore in March 2023 up 208.38% from Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2023 up 10.45% from Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2022.

Cineline India shares closed at 82.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.42% returns over the last 6 months and -35.10% over the last 12 months.