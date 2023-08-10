English
    Cineline India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.88 crore, up 65.94% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.88 crore in June 2023 up 65.94% from Rs. 30.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2023 down 29.79% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.68 crore in June 2023 up 47.47% from Rs. 7.92 crore in June 2022.

    Cineline India shares closed at 98.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.27% returns over the last 6 months and -37.78% over the last 12 months.

    Cineline India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.8844.7530.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.8844.7530.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.055.463.92
    Depreciation7.446.843.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.0433.1018.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.34-0.653.96
    Other Income1.891.210.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.240.564.52
    Interest10.2410.026.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.00-9.46-1.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.00-9.46-1.64
    Tax-1.30-2.53-0.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.70-6.92-0.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----2.86
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.70-6.92-3.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.70-6.92-3.62
    Equity Share Capital15.7815.7815.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.49-2.19-1.17
    Diluted EPS-1.49-2.19-1.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.49-2.19-1.17
    Diluted EPS-1.49-2.19-1.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

