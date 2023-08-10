Cineline India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.88 crore, up 65.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.88 crore in June 2023 up 65.94% from Rs. 30.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2023 down 29.79% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.68 crore in June 2023 up 47.47% from Rs. 7.92 crore in June 2022.

Cineline India shares closed at 98.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.27% returns over the last 6 months and -37.78% over the last 12 months.