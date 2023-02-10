Chola Fin Hold Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 0.88% Y-o-Y

English
    February 10, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in December 2022 up 0.88% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 102.34% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 up 0.56% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

    Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.2928.522.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.2928.522.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.350.32
    Depreciation--0.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.240.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.8127.921.80
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.8127.921.80
    Interest1.771.772.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.0426.15-0.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.0426.15-0.75
    Tax0.013.920.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.0322.23-1.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.0322.23-1.28
    Equity Share Capital18.7818.7818.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.001.18-0.07
    Diluted EPS--1.18-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.001.18-0.07
    Diluted EPS--1.18-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited