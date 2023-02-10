Chola Fin Hold Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 0.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in December 2022 up 0.88% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 102.34% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 up 0.56% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

Chola Fin Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

Chola Fin Hold shares closed at 620.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.81% returns over the last 6 months and -8.31% over the last 12 months.