    Choice Internat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore, up 22.23% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choice International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore in June 2023 up 22.23% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 1.85% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2023 up 13.12% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

    Choice Internat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

    Choice Internat shares closed at 347.20 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.77% returns over the last 6 months and 73.88% over the last 12 months.

    Choice International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.553.642.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.553.642.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.670.45
    Depreciation0.120.130.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.960.830.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.692.011.47
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.692.011.47
    Interest0.981.170.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.710.840.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.710.840.73
    Tax0.17-0.090.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.540.930.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.540.930.53
    Equity Share Capital99.5199.5149.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.090.11
    Diluted EPS0.050.090.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.090.11
    Diluted EPS0.050.090.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Choice Internat #Choice International #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

