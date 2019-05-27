Cheviot Company Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 102.97 crore, down 1.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.97 crore in March 2019 down 1.83% from Rs. 104.89 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.99 crore in March 2019 up 38.25% from Rs. 8.67 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.94 crore in March 2019 up 12.2% from Rs. 15.99 crore in March 2018.

Cheviot Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.54 in March 2019 from Rs. 19.69 in March 2018.

Cheviot Company shares closed at 615.85 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.49% returns over the last 6 months and -27.77% over the last 12 months.